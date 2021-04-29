Groupon beats shareholder lawsuit over membership program

A federal judge in Chicago has dismissed a shareholder’s proposed class action accusing Groupon of concealing that its merchandise offerings and membership program were not generating new customers for its local deals offerings.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly on Wednesday agreed with Groupon and two of its former executives, represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, that the complaint filed by investor Fadi Rahal, represented by Glancy Prongay & Murray, Kirby McInerney, and Pomerantz, was an example of “puzzle pleading” that left the judge to guess what statements were alleged to be false and did not meet the high standard for securities fraud complaints under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3u4dE8h