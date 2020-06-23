Oncternal wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit over GTx merger

Biotechnology company Oncternal Therapeutics, which specializes in cancer treatments, has won dismissal of a lawsuit by shareholders who said they were shortchanged by the company’s merger with GTx Inc.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan ruled Tuesday that the plaintiffs, holders of GTx common stock before the merger, had not pointed to any material misstatements by Oncternal about the merger, or shown that they had suffered losses as a result. She said the plaintiffs could seek to amend their complaint by July 14.

