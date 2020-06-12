SEC reaches deal in insider trading case over hacked news releases

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has obtained court approval for settlements totaling about $14 million with five individuals and three companies that the agency said took part in an international scheme to trade on hacked news releases.

The civil settlements with Arkadiy Dubovoy, his son Igor Dubovoy, Leonid Momotok, Aleksandr Garkusha and Vladislav Khalupsky, along with corporate entities Southeastern Holding and Investment Company LLC, APD Developers Inc and Memelland Investments Ltd, were approved by U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo in the District of New Jersey, the SEC announced Wednesday.

