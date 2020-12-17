Ex-Theranos CEO fights to shield Boies Schiller documents

Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes urged a California federal judge on Wednesday to find that attorney-client privilege prevents prosecutors from using documents including communications with the company’s law firm Boies, Schiller Flexner at her trial on criminal fraud charges next year.

Lance Wade of Williams & Connolly, who represents Holmes, asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins in San Jose to reject prosecutors’ bid to keep Holmes from asserting privilege over more than 13 communications with the firm, many of which he said related to Holmes’ contemplated lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal over its reporting on the company.

