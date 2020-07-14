Westlaw News
July 14, 2020 / 8:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Shareholder suit over Jefferies' HomeFed acquisition gets green light

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A shareholder lawsuit against Jefferies Financial Group and its directors over its acquisition of real estate developer HomeFed Corp last year can go forward, a Delaware court has ruled.

Chancellor Andre Bouchard of the state’s Chancery Court on Monday rejected Jefferies’ argument that the transaction, which was valued at about $189 million, should be reviewed with deference to the business judgment of the company’s directors.

