Honeywell spinoff Resideo must face shareholder lawsuit

Resideo Technologies Inc must face a lawsuit by its shareholders accusing the home technology company of hiding that it was spun off to absorb liabilities from Honeywell International Inc, a federal judge in Minnesota has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright in St. Paul found on Tuesday that investors had plausibly alleged that positive statements Resideo and its executives made about the company’s business after its 2018 spinoff were fraudulent, given that Honeywell’s stock subsequently rose while Resideo’s dropped substantially.

