Honeywell can't duck investor lawsuit over asbestos liabilities

Honeywell International Inc must face a proposed class action alleging the industrial conglomerate misled investors by grossly underestimating its asbestos-related liabilities, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge William Martini in Newark, New Jersey on Monday rejected Honeywell’s bid to dismiss the case, saying the complaint sufficiently alleged the company lacked a reasonable basis to estimate the liabilities tied to a company it acquired were only $616 million.

