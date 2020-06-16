Humanigen sued by retail investors who say they were 'pushed out' of offering

A group of investors has sued Humanigen Inc, a biotech firm focused on developing a coronavirus treatment, accusing it of shutting them out of a private placement in favor of larger institutional investors.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in Manhattan Supreme Court, the investors, represented by Kasowitz Benson Torres, said the California-based company and its CEO, Cameron Durrant, breached their agreement to deliver shares after they had already contracted for them.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2UNHr5y