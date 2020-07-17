New Jersey investment advisor charged with $100 mln 'Ponzi-like' fraud

A managing partner at defunct New York-based investment advisory firm International Investment Group was arrested Thursday on charges of running a “Ponzi-like” scheme to defraud investors out of more than $100 million, federal prosecutors announced.

David Hu, a 62-year-old resident of West Orange, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger in U.S. District Court in Manhattan via videoconference, according to court records. Barry Bohrer of Schulte Roth & Zabel, one of Hu’s lawyers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CL4Dex