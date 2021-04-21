2nd Circuit wants devil's advocate in Deerfield insider trading case

A federal appeals court in New York has delayed reconsideration of two former Deerfield Management Co partners’ criminal case so it can appoint an attorney to defend the court’s prior opinion upholding their insider trading convictions, which both prosecutors and defendants have said should be largely overturned in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals had been scheduled on Wednesday to rehear the case, which turned on whether information from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) could be considered property under fraud and conversion statutes, but postponed the hearing in an order late Friday.

