SEC accuses former Aceto CFO of insider trading after retirement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued the former chief financial officer of Aceto Corp in Brooklyn federal court on Thursday alleging he learned inside information about the now-defunct generic drug company’s precarious financial condition before his 2018 retirement and cashed out his stock days later.

The agency said Douglas Roth of East Northport, New York, avoided more than $305,000 in losses by trading ahead of Aceto’s April 2018 announcement that it would write down intangible assets by at least $230 million and was negotiating with lenders over debt covenants, causing its share price to drop 64 percent.

