S&P employee pleads guilty to tipping friend on index changes

A former employee at S&P Dow Jones Indices pleaded guilty to insider trading on Thursday, admitting that he tipped a friend before companies were added to or removed from S&P indices last year in a scheme that netted more than $900,000.

Former S&P Dow Jones Indices senior index manager Yinghang Yang, 27, of Flushing, New York, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud in a remote hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ramon Reyes Jr. Yang was arrested in September on allegations of sharing nonpublic information so his friend could trade in companies including T-Mobile and Grubhub before the index changes affected their share prices between April and October 2019.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3mwIJg9