IN BRIEF: Two men settle PetMed insider-trading case for $1.25 million

A Florida advertising executive and the president of a New York insurance company have agreed to pay nearly $1.25 million to resolve charges they traded on inside information concerning online pet pharmacy PetMed Express Inc’s financial results.

The Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed the civil settlements with Scott Hirsch and Kenneth Friedman in documents filed in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday.

