Ex-CFO of opioid maker Insys to settle investor claims for $2 million

Insys Therapeutics Inc’s former chief financial officer has agreed to pay $2 million to resolve a class action alleging he helped conceal from investors the extent to which sales of its fentanyl spray were driven by fraud and kickbacks to doctors.

The settlement with Darryl Baker, who served as the now-bankrupt opioid maker’s CFO from 2012 to 2017, was disclosed in papers filed on Friday in federal court in Phoenix, Arizona as part of a lawsuit against him and other former executives.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3d6wB1o