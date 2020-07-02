IN BRIEF: Opioid maker Insys' convicted Kapoor settles investor claims

Insys Therapeutics Inc’s founder has agreed to pay at least $700,000 and up to $10 million to resolve allegations he helped conceal from investors the extent to which sales of its opioid pain medication were driven by fraud and kickbacks to doctors.

The settlement with John Kapoor, the drugmaker’s former chairman and onetime chief executive, was disclosed in papers filed on Wednesday in federal court in Phoenix, Arizona, and resolves securities fraud class action claims against him.

