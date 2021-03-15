iRobot defeats shareholder lawsuit over Roomba vacuum competition

iRobot Corp has won the dismissal of a proposed class action alleging the Roomba manufacturer misled investors about the extent of the threat that new entrants into the robot vacuum cleaner market posed to its market share or revenues.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Boston on Friday ruled that the lawsuit failed to sufficiently allege that any statements made by the company and its executive made about consumer demand and competition were false or misleading.

