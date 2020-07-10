Delaware top court rejects hedge funds' bid for higher payout in Jarden deal

Delaware’s Supreme Court has rejected a bid by hedge funds on Friday to get more cash out of Newell Brands Inc’s 2016 acquisition of consumer goods company Jarden Corp on the grounds that Jarden’s stock had been undervalued.

The Supreme Court, upholding a lower court ruling, found Friday that the fair value of the stock at the time of the acquisition was $48.31. The price is well below both the $71.35 sought by funds affiliated with Fir Tree Partners and Verition Fund Management, and the $59.21 per share Newell had originally agreed to pay.

