Convicted Ex-HSBC banker Johnson challenges ‘unconstitutional’ jury instructions

Former HSBC Holdings PLC executive Mark Johnson has brought a new challenge to his conviction of defrauding an energy company in a $3.5 billion currency trade, saying that a recent appellate decision rendered an instruction given to jurors unconstitutional.

Johnson, represented by Alexandra Shapiro of Shapiro Arato Bach, said in a petition filed Tuesday in the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that jurors were wrongly told he might have had a motive to lie when he testified in his own defense. A similar instruction was ruled unconstitutional by the 2nd Circuit last month, he said.

