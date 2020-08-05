Westlaw News
August 5, 2020 / 9:04 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Convicted Ex-HSBC banker Johnson challenges ‘unconstitutional’ jury instructions

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Former HSBC Holdings PLC executive Mark Johnson has brought a new challenge to his conviction of defrauding an energy company in a $3.5 billion currency trade, saying that a recent appellate decision rendered an instruction given to jurors unconstitutional.

Johnson, represented by Alexandra Shapiro of Shapiro Arato Bach, said in a petition filed Tuesday in the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that jurors were wrongly told he might have had a motive to lie when he testified in his own defense. A similar instruction was ruled unconstitutional by the 2nd Circuit last month, he said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3gxNWSD

