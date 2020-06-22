Ex-HSBC banker Mark Johnson says conviction 'criminalized' industry practices

A former HSBC Holdings Plc executive has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his conviction of defrauding an energy company in a $3.5 billion currency trade, arguing that the case against him criminalized normal tactics in the foreign exchange market.

“This prosecution typifies a growing trend in which the federal government has interjected itself in the private affairs of sophisticated businesspeople and used federal fraud statutes to prohibit practices assented to by Congress, industry regulators and the parties themselves,” Mark Johnson, represented by Alexandra Shapiro of Shapiro Arato Bach, said in a petition for certiorari dated June 19.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3drjYgX