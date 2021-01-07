Russian national sentenced to 12 years in prison over JPMorgan hack

A Russian man was sentenced in Manhattan federal court to 12 years in prison on Thursday for his involvement in a massive computer hacking scheme that targeted JPMorgan Chase & Co and other financial services companies.

U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain said during a videoconference hearing that the sentence for Andrei Tyurin, 37, was appropriate, given his involvement in a “sprawling financial criminal enterprise” from 2007 to 2015 that prosecutors say harvested the personal information of 138 million people in the United States for use in other schemes.

