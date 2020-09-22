Doctor's conviction on insider trading amid drug trial upheld

A federal appeals court upheld a Connecticut doctor’s insider trading conviction on Tuesday, saying he defrauded Regado Biosciences by trading in the company’s shares based on non-public information he learned as an investigator in a 2014 drug trial.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the nature of cardiologist Edward Kosinski’s role as a principal investigator for the clinical trial and the agreements he had with the New Jersey-based company were enough to give him a fiduciary-like duty as a so-called “temporary insider.”

