Damp M&A market, state law shift saw fewer securities filings in 2020

The number of securities class actions filed in 2020 was the lowest since 2016, driven by fewer merger-related cases and a Delaware ruling that may have prompted fewer filings in state court, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The Cornerstone Research report found that the 334 proposed securities class actions filed in U.S. state and federal courts represented a 20% drop below the average number of such filings for the previous three years. The decline was driven largely by a drop in cases alleging inadequate disclosures ahead of mergers and acquisitions, which fell 38% from 2019, as well as a decline in state court cases in the wake of a March opinion by the Delaware Supreme Court upholding companies’ ability to use forum selection clauses in their bylaws. The ruling in Salzberg v. Sciabacucchi signaled that companies may require lawsuits over offering statements to be filed in federal court.

