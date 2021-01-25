Plaintiffs group can't lead Intercept shareholder lawsuit

A federal judge in Manhattan passed over an investor duo to lead a proposed class action against biopharmaceutical company Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc on Monday, saying the group appeared “cobbled together” by their attorneys.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman rejected the bid by two individual investors represented by Scott+Scott and Levi & Korsinsky, instead appointing another investor, represented by Glancy Prongay & Murray, whose alleged damages were a third of the group’s. Investor groups may lead a class when they act in shareholders’ interest, a test the judge said the duo flunked when they failed to explain why they would need multiple law firms to litigate the case.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy)