Judge unmoved by ex-Apple lawyer's view of insider trading as invalid 'judge-made law'

A federal judge has refused to dismiss insider trading charges against Apple Inc’s former top corporate lawyer, rejecting his argument that all insider trading prosecutions are unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge William Martini in New Jersey ruled Thursday that the alleged insider trading by Gene Levoff, who served as Apple’s head of corporate law, was a “manipulative or deceptive device” of the kind prohibited by federal securities law.

