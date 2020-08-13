Westlaw News
August 13, 2020 / 9:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge unmoved by ex-Apple lawyer's view of insider trading as invalid 'judge-made law'

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has refused to dismiss insider trading charges against Apple Inc’s former top corporate lawyer, rejecting his argument that all insider trading prosecutions are unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge William Martini in New Jersey ruled Thursday that the alleged insider trading by Gene Levoff, who served as Apple’s head of corporate law, was a “manipulative or deceptive device” of the kind prohibited by federal securities law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2PTKC8A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below