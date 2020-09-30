2nd Circ ends Liberty Tax shareholder claims over ex-CEO's misconduct

A federal appeals court in New York ended a shareholder lawsuit accusing Liberty Tax Inc of concealing the fact it fired its CEO over allegations of workplace sexual misconduct, ruling on Wednesday that the statements at issue were not misleading.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed dismissal of the proposed class action, agreeing with U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis of Brooklyn that the tax preparer did not mislead shareholders when it announced the firing of its founder and CEO John Hewitt in September 2017.

