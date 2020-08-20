Student loan trust owner cannot hire affiliate as loan servicer - 3rd Circuit

The owners of six trusts that issued notes backed by student loans were not entitled to hire an affiliate of the majority owner as an additional servicer for the loans, a federal appeals court has ruled, a victory for noteholders that had sued to challenge the hire.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday that VCG Securities LLC, majority owner of the National Collegiate Student Loan Trusts, along with minority owner Citibank, violated the indenture agreement governing the notes when they hired Odyssey Education Resources LLC, a company controlled by VCG.

