Westlaw News

Shareholders sue recycling co. Loop over report it faked tech

By Jody Godoy

1 Min Read

A Loop Industries shareholder has sued the Canadian recycling company in Manhattan federal court seeking damages for himself and other investors following a plunge in the company’s share price after a short seller questioned the company’s claims about its technology.

Investor Olivier Tremblay, represented by Glancy Prongay & Murray, accused the company and its CEO Daniel Solomita and CFO Nelson Gentiletti of misleading shareholders in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday. Loop’s share price dropped by 32% on Tuesday after Hindenburg Research issued a report earlier in the day stating it believed the company had “no viable technology.”

