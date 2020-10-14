Shareholders sue recycling co. Loop over report it faked tech

A Loop Industries shareholder has sued the Canadian recycling company in Manhattan federal court seeking damages for himself and other investors following a plunge in the company’s share price after a short seller questioned the company’s claims about its technology.

Investor Olivier Tremblay, represented by Glancy Prongay & Murray, accused the company and its CEO Daniel Solomita and CFO Nelson Gentiletti of misleading shareholders in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday. Loop’s share price dropped by 32% on Tuesday after Hindenburg Research issued a report earlier in the day stating it believed the company had “no viable technology.”

