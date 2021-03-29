Attorneys denied 'over-the-top' payout in M&A disclosure lawsuits

A federal judge in Manhattan has rejected a shareholder law firm’s bid for $400,000 in attorney’s fees for lawsuits that prompted an energy company to make extra disclosures before a merger, saying the added information was of little value.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams ruled Monday that Monteverde & Associates and its co-counsel are not entitled to attorneys fees after their clients client dropped two lawsuits challenging the disclosures that SemGroup Corp made ahead of its $5 billion acquisition by Energy Transfer LP in 2019. SemCorp and its lawyers at Vinson & Elkins had urged the judge to reject the request, calling it “over-the-top.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2PiciYf