Maxar Technologies must face post-merger shareholders in state court

A California state judge has tentatively allowed a shareholder lawsuit against Maxar Technologies to proceed, rejecting the aerospace company’s argument that the lawsuit accusing it of misrepresenting its financial condition before a 2017 merger was filed too late.

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Sunil Kulkarni said in the Wednesday ruling that the October 2019 proposed class action was filed within the one-year statute of limitations in the Securities Act of 1933, despite the Colorado-based company’s claim that a short seller report casting doubt on the company’s accounting had started the clock running 14 months prior.

