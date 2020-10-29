IN BRIEF: Judge ends Meredith shareholders' lawsuit over Time buy

Meredith Corp has escaped a shareholder lawsuit over alleged misstatements the company made after acquiring Time Inc. for $2.8 billion in 2018 about its ability to integrate the publisher into its business and profit from the deal.

In a ruling on Wednesday, Senior U.S. District Judge Charles Wolle in Des Moines agreed with the Des Moines-based media conglomerate, represented by Cooley, that the case was “precisely the type of frivolous ‘strike’ suit that Congress directed federal courts to dismiss” as it was based on disappointing news without alleging the company made actionable misstatements, caused the shareholders’ loss or acted with wrongful intent.

