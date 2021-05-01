Delaware court rules private equity firm can't ditch $550 million deal

Delaware Chancery Court has handed a win to the seller in a $550 million dispute over an agreement to acquire a cake decoration supplier in the early days of the pandemic, saying a dip in sales did not give the buyer reason to renege.

In one of her last rulings as a Vice Chancellor, incoming Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick on Friday ordered private equity firm Kohlberg & Company to close on its March 2020 acquisition of Decopac Holdings from another private equity firm Snow Phipps Group, represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, calling the ruling “a victory for deal certainty.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3nAn7Sh