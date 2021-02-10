Micron shareholder sues directors over "phantom" diversity commitment

A shareholder has sued several current and former directors of Micron Technology Inc on the company’s behalf, saying they breached their duties by publicly touting a commitment to diversity while failing to meaningfully increase it.

Robert Foote alleges in the lawsuit filed in Delaware federal court on Tuesday that the compensation of Micron Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra and 10 other current and former board members was excessive, in part because it was tied to their commitment to diversity programs and initiatives.

