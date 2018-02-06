Milberg founder Melvyn Weiss dies at age 82

Melvyn Weiss, who, as the founder of the law firm Milberg Weiss, dominated the field of shareholder class actions for three decades before pleading guilty to participating in a scheme to pay plaintiffs kickbacks, has died at the age of 82.

Weiss died at his home in Boca Raton, Florida, on Friday as a result of the effects of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, with which he was diagnosed in June, according to his son, Stephen Weiss, a founding partner of the law firm Seeger Weiss.

