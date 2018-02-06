FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 10:21 PM / in 17 hours

Milberg founder Melvyn Weiss dies at age 82

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Melvyn Weiss, who, as the founder of the law firm Milberg Weiss, dominated the field of shareholder class actions for three decades before pleading guilty to participating in a scheme to pay plaintiffs kickbacks, has died at the age of 82.

Weiss died at his home in Boca Raton, Florida, on Friday as a result of the effects of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, with which he was diagnosed in June, according to his son, Stephen Weiss, a founding partner of the law firm Seeger Weiss.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BbwjGx

