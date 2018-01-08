Milberg partners with Sanders Phillips to form new law firm

Milberg, one of the first law firms to pursue federal class actions on behalf of investors and consumers, announced on Monday that it was forming a strategic partnership with another firm under the name Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman.

The newly-formed New York-based law firm will combine lawyers from Milberg and Sanders Phillips Grossman, a firm that has been focused on mass torts and representing consumers suing over injuries they blame on drugs and medical devices.

