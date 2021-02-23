Ex-MiMedx CEO gets year in prison for accounting scheme

Parker Petit, the former chief executive officer of biotech company MiMedx Group Inc, has been sentenced to a year in prison after being convicted of a scheme to inflate the company’s revenue.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff handed down the sentence on Tuesday, saying that 81-year old Petit’s age, his bladder cancer diagnosis and history of charitable works spared him more time behind bars. Addressing the judge during a video hearing, Petit said he accepted the jury’s verdict but did not believe he had committed a crime in his handling of the company’s finances in 2015.

