Mindbody must face investor claims over pre-sale omissions

Fitness class payment platform Mindbody must face a lawsuit over the company’s failure to tell investors facts that could have influenced their 2019 vote to sell the company to a private equity firm, a Manhattan federal judge ruled on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni partly denied Mindbody’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, letting shareholders go ahead with a proposed class claim that the company and certain officers intentionally withheld financial information ahead of Mindbody’s sale to Vista Equity Partners. The alleged omission was “at a minimum, reckless,” Caproni wrote.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/306P8pO