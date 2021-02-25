MultiPlan shareholder alleges SPAC deal tainted by fraud

A shareholder has sued MultiPlan Inc and individuals involved in its merger with a blank check company that took the company public last year, accusing the healthcare cost management company of misleading the market about its business prospects.

Investor Jennifer Srock, represented by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, alleged in a proposed class action filed in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday that MultiPlan, its executives, and sponsors of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Churchill Capital Corp III failed to disclose declining demand and increased competition for MultiPlan’s services.

