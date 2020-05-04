Man pleads guilty to role in $18 mln technology investment scheme

A former executive at Florida-based Elm Tree Investment Advisors LLC has pleaded guilty to taking part in a fraudulent technology scheme that bilked investors out of more than $18 million.

Ahmad Naqvi, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud conspiracy on Monday at a telephone hearing before U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, according to the office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. He faces a maximum of five years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29.

