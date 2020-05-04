Westlaw News
May 4, 2020 / 9:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Man pleads guilty to role in $18 mln technology investment scheme

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A former executive at Florida-based Elm Tree Investment Advisors LLC has pleaded guilty to taking part in a fraudulent technology scheme that bilked investors out of more than $18 million.

Ahmad Naqvi, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud conspiracy on Monday at a telephone hearing before U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, according to the office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. He faces a maximum of five years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2W7irax

