Nektar Therapeutics wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over cancer drug

A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action accusing Nektar Therapeutics Inc of misleading investors about the results of clinical trials examining the effectiveness of its flagship cancer drug.

U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam in San Francisco on Monday said the lawsuit failed to explain why Nektar’s inclusion of certain outlier data in its presentation of the clinical trial results made its statements to investors false or misleading.

