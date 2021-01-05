Nielsen must face shareholder lawsuit over EU data privacy

Consumer data company Nielsen Holdings plc must face a shareholder lawsuit alleging the company made misrepresentations between 2016 and 2018, including statements downplaying how Europe’s tightened rules for data collection were affecting the company, a Manhattan federal judge ruled on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said that two pension funds seeking damages on behalf of other Nielsen investors can go forward with some of their claims, including an allegation that executives misled the market by portraying the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, which restricts how companies can share consumers’ personal information, as a “non-event” for the business after it came into force in May 2018. A company executive revealed later that year that data providers had cut off Nielsen’s access to their data the day the regulations took effect, the shareholders allege.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ohsoxv