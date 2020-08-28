Judge tosses Nine West creditors' claims over leveraged buyout

A federal judge has dismissed much of a billion-dollar securities lawsuit by creditors of Nine West Holdings Inc against officers, directors and shareholders of the company’s predecessor, The Jones Group, claiming that Jones’ 2014 leveraged buyout enriched the defendants while forcing Nine West into bankruptcy.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan ruled Thursday that a safe harbor provision in the federal bankruptcy code shielded the payouts from the creditors’ claims. Some of the creditors’ claims remain in the lawsuit because defendants have not yet moved to dismiss them.

