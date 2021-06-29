DC Circuit says challenge to SEC market data plan filed late

(Reuters) - The Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected a challenge that several stock exchanges made to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s plan to revamp the way market data is publicized, saying on Tuesday the case was filed too late.

The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. Picture taken May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

U.S. Circuit Court Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson wrote for the court that the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and exchanges run by Cboe Global Markets Inc had filed their challenge a few days past a statutory 60-day deadline.

Paul Mishkin of Davis Polk & Wardwell, who argued the case for the exchanges, did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The appeal was one of several challenges by the exchanges to the SEC’s plan to modify data feeds that broadcast stock prices to investors.

In it, they argued the regulator had engaged in “stealth rulemaking” when it added confidentiality and conflict of interest provisions in May 2020 orders without seeking public comment.

But that argument depended on the court treating the orders as rules, based on the way they were instituted, in order to deem the appeal filed on time.

Henderson and her colleagues U.S. Circuit Judge Judith Rogers and David Sentelle on Tuesday called the argument an attempt to “evade the obvious.”

“Instead of focusing on an amendment’s substance or the procedure used to effectuate it, we think it better to give conclusive weight to the Commission’s designation,” the panel said.

Doing otherwise would require those who would challenge agency rules to delve into complex questions of how the actions were taken in order to know the deadline to challenge them, the court said.

The ruling came two weeks after the court said another of the exchanges’ challenges to the market data plan was filed prematurely.

The exchanges may refile it later, the court said. A third challenge is ongoing.

The case is the New York Stock Exchange LLC v. SEC, U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, No. 20-1242.

For NYSE: Paul Mishkin of Davis Polk & Wardwell

For the SEC: Martin Totaro