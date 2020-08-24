Ex-Nomura trader must face SEC fraud lawsuit over mortgage bond prices

A former senior trader at Nomura Holdings Inc must face a lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accusing him of lying to customers about bond prices in order to boost profits and his bonus, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan on Monday denied a motion by James Im for summary judgment in the 2017 lawsuit, finding that the SEC had offered enough evidence that Im misled investors to go to trial.

