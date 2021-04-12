Judge jettisons Norwegian shareholders' COVID-19 lawsuit

A federal judge in Miami has dismissed a shareholder lawsuit accusing Norwegian Cruise Lines of hiding a deceptive marketing campaign downplaying coronavirus risks in the early days of the pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Robert Scola Jr. ruled on Friday that a proposed class action filed by investors represented by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd did not contain specific allegations that the cruise line’s top executives were aware that some sales managers were being instructed to tell potential passengers that the virus that causes COVID-19 “cannot live in the amazingly warm and tropical temperatures that your cruise will be sailing to.” The March 2020 lawsuit was one of the first shareholder lawsuits filed against a company alleging pandemic-related misstatements.

