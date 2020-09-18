Ex-CEO of online security startup charged with defrauding investors

The former CEO of cyberfraud prevention company NS8 was arrested on Thursday on charges of inflating the company’s revenue and assets to solicit $123 million in investments.

Manhattan federal prosecutors charged CEO, Adam Rogas, 43, of Las Vegas, Nevada, with doctoring NS8’s bank statements to inflate revenues by tens of millions of dollars and providing the false information to investors starting last year.

