March 17, 2020 / 10:47 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Nvidia shareholder lawsuit over crypto sales lacking, judge rules

Nate Raymond

Shareholders accusing Nvidia Corp of misleading them about the extent to which an unsustainable cryptocurrency was driving a computer chip’s sales have failed to show the technology company made any false statements, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam in Oakland, California on Monday said the investors in the proposed class action failed to show Nvidia knowingly falsely represented that a spike in revenue for a chip marketed to videogamers was actually due to sales to cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

