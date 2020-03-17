Nvidia shareholder lawsuit over crypto sales lacking, judge rules

Shareholders accusing Nvidia Corp of misleading them about the extent to which an unsustainable cryptocurrency was driving a computer chip’s sales have failed to show the technology company made any false statements, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam in Oakland, California on Monday said the investors in the proposed class action failed to show Nvidia knowingly falsely represented that a spike in revenue for a chip marketed to videogamers was actually due to sales to cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

