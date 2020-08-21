Westlaw News
KPMG escapes billion-dollar lawsuit over Oceanografia scandal

Brendan Pierson

Global auditing firm KPMG’s U.S. arm has won the dismissal of a $1.1 billion Delaware lawsuit accusing it of negligence in audits of Citigroup and now-bankrupt Mexican oil drilling company Oceanografia SA.

Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn, of the Delaware Chancery Court, ruled Friday that the plaintiffs - a group of creditors, bondholders and business partners of Oceanografia - had failed to allege facts that would make New York-based KPMG US liable for the actions of Mexico-based KPMG Cardenas Dosal, also called KPMG Mexico.

