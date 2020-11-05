Och-Ziff unit sentenced to repay victims $135 mln in African bribery case

Och-Ziff’s African subsidiary on Wednesday was sentenced to pay $135 million to investors in a company that said it had lost mining rights because of the hedge fund’s bribery scheme, a rare instance of a company paying restitution in a U.S. criminal case over foreign corruption.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis awarded restitution to investors in Canadian mining company Africo Resources Limited during a video hearing on Wednesday. Represented by Wilson Sonsini, the investors had sought in 2018 to be recognized as victims over objections at the time from prosecutors and Och-Ziff subsidiary OZ Africa.

