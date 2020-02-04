1st Circuit to weigh shareholders’ claims against Ocular Therapeutix

Shareholders of Ocular Therapeutix on Tuesday will urge a federal appeals court to revive their lawsuit against the biopharmaceutical company, which they accuse of misleading them about the severity of problems with the manufacturing process for its flagship eye-pain treatment Dextenza.

At oral arguments, a three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will review the dismissal of consolidated securities-fraud complaints alleging that Bedford, Massachusetts-based Ocular falsely certified that it adhered to “current good manufacturing process” standards, or cGMP, between March 2016 and July 2017 and that it expected the FDA to approve the drug soon.

