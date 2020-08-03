Westlaw News
August 3, 2020 / 10:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Court revives investor lawsuit against Omega Healthcare Investors

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court revived Monday a proposed class action lawsuit accusing real estate investment firm Omega Healthcare Investors of deceiving investors by failing to disclose a $15 million loan it made to one of its major tenants.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the plaintiffs, a group of individual investors, had adequately alleged that Omega acted with scienter in concealing the loan, reversing a lower court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2XoGF09

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below