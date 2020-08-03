Court revives investor lawsuit against Omega Healthcare Investors

A federal appeals court revived Monday a proposed class action lawsuit accusing real estate investment firm Omega Healthcare Investors of deceiving investors by failing to disclose a $15 million loan it made to one of its major tenants.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the plaintiffs, a group of individual investors, had adequately alleged that Omega acted with scienter in concealing the loan, reversing a lower court.

